India need Wriddhiman Saha to produce another innings of note, while also needing inspiration from their lower order, as the hosts look to put Australia back behind the eight ball in this fourth Test match in Dharamsala on day three Monday.

Fourth Test, Ind vs Aus Day 2 score

Having done so well to restrict Australia to 300 on what looked like a flat wicket, India threw away that advantage by losing six on day two, with a fair amount of runs still to make-up as well in order to just get level with the away side's first innings score.

Too many India batsmen got off to starts but failed to convert, with Ajinkya Rahane, again, flattering to deceive in these conditions. For being one of India's best batsmen, he has become an awfully inconsistent player in the sub-continent, and that will need to change come India's second innings.

At the moment, India have Saha and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle, with the wicketkeeper-batsman looking to notch his second consecutive century. If he even gets anywhere near the three-figure mark, India will be more than happy.

However, if Saha is to do that, he needs an able partner alongside him.

Ravindra Jadeja has shown his worth with the bat when all he has to do is add a few more runs to an already big score. When he has been asked to knuckle down and stay with a partner for a considerable period of time, though, he has been found wanting.

Jadeja needs to find his mixing-aggression-with-defence gear on day three of this Test match if he is to put up a partnership with Saha.

Australia will look to their fast bowlers to start them off quickly, and if that doesn't happen, they have Nathan Lyon to call upon again. The off-spinner troubled the India batsmen with the extra bounce he was getting off the HPCA wicket, and having already taken four wickets, it won't be a surprise if Lyon completes his five-for and maybe even more.

Where and when to watch live

India vs Australia, fourth Test, day three is set to begin at 9.30am IST, 3pm AEDT. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Star Sports HD1, Star Sports HD3, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

USA and Canada: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Cricket Live.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.