Australia showed just why they are the toughest team India have faced in this long home series, yet again, by putting on an outstanding batting show on day one of the third Test in Ranchi. The key for Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell now will be to make sure that take full advantage of the hard work done on the opening day's play when day two comes calling.

Smith and Maxwell are currently on an unconquered 159-run partnership, which pretty much took the wind out of India's sails.

At 140/4, when Peter Handscomb was trapped in front by a Umesh Yadav yorker, India looked pretty good to shut Australia out for a below-par score on this low and slow, but quite flat Ranchi wicket, but Maxwell showed he does have some Test match props in him by giving his captain wonderful company.

Curbing his natural attacking instincts, Maxwell played smart cricket, made sure he got in, before even attempting to go for the big shots.

With Virat Kohli out of the field due to a shoulder injury, India's shoulders dropped, and the final session was an easy one for the Aussies, who piled on the runs.

Kohli has been passed fit by the medical department, with the shoulder injury turning out to be a minor strain. That means the captain should be a part of the India team when they come out on day two morning and Kohli needs to inspire his bowlers to get some early wickets and take Australia out before they hit the 450-run mark.

If they don't Australia will run away with the game and any hope India would have had of winning this Test match will be gone.

Australia will, obviously, want to bat for as long as possible on day two and considering how flat the wicket looked in the last couple of sessions, in particular, you wouldn't bet against them doing that either.

When and Where to Watch Live

The action on Day 2 of the third Test is set to begin at 9.30am IST, 3pm AEDT.

India: TV: Star Sports 1, 3, HD1, HD3. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports 3 and 5. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

USA and Canada: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Cricket Live.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 3. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.