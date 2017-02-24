Five balls were all it took for India to finish off the Aussie innings, with Mitchell Starc holing out in the deep, but from there it was all Australia as Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc put on a fast bowling masterclass on the dry Pune pitch.

Day two was supposed to be India's batting day, but going by the first session, it looks like it might turn into one they might want to forget.

There is a long way to go yet on day two, and indeed this Test match, but Australia have sent back three of India's in-form batsmen, including their two best – Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Both of those wickets fell in the same over, to the excellence of Starc. After bowling three relatively fruitless overs with the new ball, Steve Smith brought the left-arm fast bowler back in for a second spell and the pacer answered with a double strike of epic proportions.

First to go was Pujara (6, 23b, 1x4), who could do nothing as the ball lifted off the surface, at pace, took a bit of his glove and went into the gloves of wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

Two balls later, Kohli (0, 2b), the man who has been in ridiculous form in this Test match home season, was walking back, scarcely believing what he had just done. While there was very little Pujara could do about the ball he received from Starc, Kohli's dismissal was all his own making.

It was the carrot delivery from Starc – full and well outside off – Kohli took the bait, threw his bat at it – just the second ball that he was facing, don't forget – and an outside edge was gleefully taken by Smith at first slip.

The Aussies roared as their hunt for a win in this Test gathered momentum, with the decent crowd at the MCA Stadium looking on in stunned silence.

That momentum had initially been created by Hazlewood, who bowled a brilliant first spell – tight, on the money and on a perfect length, with the figures reading 4-2-5-1. Thanks to that accuracy, Hazlewood dismissed Murali Vijay, with the right-hander the first of the three Indian batsmen to be caught behind the wickets.

Australia kept a spinner on at one end throughout the session, but the fast bowlers were the ones to do all the damage.

KL Rahul, who seems to be carrying a shoulder injury, and Ajinkya Rahane, already troubled a couple of times by the off-spinner Nathan Lyon, are the two batsmen in the middle at the moment, and India need a big partnership from these two – the last two pure batsmen in the lineup.

Earlier, the Australian innings on day two did not even last one over, with Starc falling to R Ashwin. After banging Ashwin for a boundary in the second ball of the over, Starc (61, 63b, 6x4, 3x6) went for a big slog sweep off the fifth, but could only find Ravindra Jadeja at deep midwicket.

Scores:

First innings: Australia: 260 all out in 94.5 overs.

Overnight score: 256/9 in 94 overs.

India: 70/3 in 25 overs.

Batting in the middle: KL Rahul (47, 80b, 7x4, 1x6) and Ajinkya Rahane (6, 27b).

Bowling: First innings: India: Ishant Sharma 11-0-27-0; R Ashwin 34.5-10-63-3; Jayant Yadav 13-1-58-1; Ravindra Jadeja 24-4-74-2; Umesh Yadav 12-3-32-4.

Australia: Mitchell Starc 6-2-22-2; Steve O'Keefe 5-0-19-0; Josh Hazlewood 4-2-5-1; Nathan Lyon 5-0-14-0.

Fall of wickets: First innings: Australia: 82/1, David Warner (27.2 overs); 119/2, Shaun Marsh (46.4 overs); 149/3, Peter Handscomb (59.2 overs); 149/4, Steve Smith (60.1 overs); 166/5, Mitchell Marsh (67.4 overs); 190/6, Matthew Wade (75.4 overs); 196/7, Matt Renshaw (78.3 overs); 205/8, Steve O'Keefe (81.4 overs); 205/9, Nathan Lyon (81.5 overs); 160/10, Mitchell Starc (94.5 overs).

India: 26/1, Murali Vijay (6.5 overs); 44/2, Cheteshwar Pujara (14.2 overs); 44/3, Virat Kohli (14.4 overs).