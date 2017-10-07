Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first of the three-match T20I series at the JSCA Interantional Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday, October 7. The skipper says the decision to field first has been heavily influenced by the wet weather.

Stat Alert: Teams chasing have won four out of six times at the home ground of MS Dhoni. David Warner, Australia's stand-in captain, has won all five T20Is he has captained.

Update: AUS 76/3 for 3 in 9.5 overs. Spinners are doing the trick for India. Aaron Finch, who looked good with some smart batting, was undone by a full delivery from Kuldeep Yadav. The Australian opener, who was comfortably sweeping the wrist-spinner, was caught in two minds as the ball went through the gates. Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal removed Glenn Maxwell cheaply with a short ball.

Team News

No Ashish Nehra in the Indian playing XI. Axar Patel is replaced by Kuldeep Yadav and thus India will play two wrist-spinners in Ranchi. Shikhar Dhawan also makes his way back into the Indian team.

With no Steve Smith, Warner will be leading the vistors on Saturday. Left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff makes his T20I debut for Australia.

India

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia

Playing XI: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

What the captains said at the toss

Virat Kohli: "We are gonna bowl first. There's a bit of weather around, so we would like to know where we are placed. I don't think the pitch will be much better in the second innings but weather is a massive factor. T20 is a format where you can't take any team for granted, let alone Australia. Beginning is important, and one window here and there and Australia might pounce."

David Warner: "Looking forward to this [T20I match]. Looks like a great wicket. I'm honoured to be the captain. I think the pitch exactly like how it looked in the Test. The ball will come on slowly towards the end."

Pitch report

Sunil Gavaskar, who presented the pitch report in Ranchi, says the captain who wins the toss will look to chase. Here's why.

"This looks like a zooter of a pitch. New ball bowlers will get little bounce but the ball will keep a lot more low. Not easy for the batsmen to get under the ball. Because of the dew factor - at the moment there's none - the teams like to field first. Captains will be hoping to win the toss."

The number five side in T20Is, India, take on the seventh-ranked side in Saturday's T20I encounter. Both teams, who are among the top-three in ODIs and Tests, will look to improve their rankings in the shortest format of the game in the ongoing series. A 3-0 whitewash for India (shouldn't come as surprise, given India's dominance in the recent past) will help India leapfrog Pakistan to the second spot.

Numbers aside, all the spotlight will be on local boy, MS Dhoni, who will be celebrated during the course of match. The fans of the World Cup-winning Indian captain will hope rain doesn't play spoilsport.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli uses Dhoni. The Ranchi dasher needs time to settle before he unleashes the big hits and thus he will be well-served if the captain asks him to bat higher-up the order.