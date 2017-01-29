Rajesh Sawant, the physical trainer of India's Under-19 team, was found dead in his room at the team hotel in Mumbai on Sunday (January 29) morning. People started looking for 40-year-old Sawant after he did not turn up for the team activities in the morning and subsequently, his body was found in the room.

Amitabh Choudhary, BCCI's joint secretary has asked Ratnakar Shetty, general manager (game development), to look into the incident and keep him posted.

"What I have gathered so far is he did not report for team activities in the morning; so people started looking for him and eventually he was found to have been passed away in his room. I have asked Prof. Shetty (Ratnakar Shetty, general manager – game development) to visit the site and keep me updated," Choudhary told Sportstar.

It was a blow for the team which is all set to take on its English counterpart in the first one-day international at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (January 30). The two teams will play five 50-over games and two four-day games. Sawant's shocking death will cetainly impact the Indian players in the match and the series.

Sawant was a quality trainer in India and had been involved with various teams: including India A, which recently played England. He also had a stint with Afghanistan's national team.