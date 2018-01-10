Ahead of India's challenging tour to England, there will be a limited-overs trip to Ireland in June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed today (January 10).

India will play two Twenty20 Internationals against Ireland, BCCI's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a media advisory on Wednesday.

"The Indian Cricket Team will travel to Ireland to play two T20Is prior to their tour of England in July. The two T20Is will be held in Dublin on June 27 and June 29, 2018.

"India last toured Ireland in 2007 when they played an ODI at Belfast, which the visitors won by nine wickets (D/L method). India have played Ireland just once in the T20 format when the two sides met in Nottingham during the 2009 ICC World T20," he said.

Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom said he was "most grateful" to BCCI.

"We are excited to welcome back India to Ireland for the first time in 11 years. We are sure crowds will be keen to get a rare glimpse of some of the sport's T20 superstars in the height of summer in Dublin," Deutrom said.

He added, "Cricket Ireland is most grateful to BCCI for its support in the midst of the team's hectic schedule, and we look forward to working with them on similar opportunities in the future. In what is a signal year for us, we are also delighted to be working once again with Malahide CC and Fingal County Council who always help us put on a great show for players and fans alike."

After their short trip to Ireland, India head to England to play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests. The tour starts on July 3 and ends on September 11.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is currently in South Africa for Test and limited-overs series. They lost the first Test in Cape Town. The second Test starts Saturday (January 13) in Centurion. The three-Test rubber will be followed by six ODIs and three T20Is.

India's tour of Ireland schedule

27 June (Wednesday) - 1st T20I, Malahide, Dublin

29 June (Friday) - 2nd T20I, Malahide, Dublin

India's tour of England fixtures

T20Is

3 July – 1st T20I, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

6 July – 2nd T20I, The SSE SWALEC, Cardiff

8 July – 3rd T20I, The Brightside Ground, Bristol

ODIs

12 July – 1st ODI, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

14 July – 2nd ODI, Lord's, London

17 July – 3rd ODI, Emerald Headingley, Leeds

Tests

1-5 August – 1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham

9-13 August – 2nd Test, Lord's

18-22 August – 3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Edgbaston

30 August-3 September – 4th Test, Ageas Bowl, Hampshire

7-11 September – 5th Test, Kia Oval, London