India successfully test fired a quick reaction surface-to-air short-range missile from a test range off the Odisha coast on Monday, July 3.

According to the Firstpost, official sources have said that the indigenously build missile was test fired at about 11.25 am from a truck-mounted canister launcher from launch complex-3 at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near Balasore.

This was the second developmental trial of the state-of-the-art missile with an aerial target. The missile has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

The first test launch of the missile was conducted on June 4, from launch pad number 3 of Chandipur.

The missile system has the potential to engage multiple targets within a range of approximately 30 km. It is a quick reaction, all-weather, network-centric missile system capable of search-on-the-move.

Earlier in May, India had also tested a surface-to-air Python and Derby (SPYDER) Missile system.