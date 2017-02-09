India is looking to take the next step in its evolution as a world power on nuclear energy, with the establishment of more atomic power plants, a tie-up with French public utility EDF and the discovery of uranium reserves in Meghalaya, which means India may not have to look at foreign source for fissile materials in nuclear power plants any more.

More atomic power plants

Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said: "The government has accorded 'in-principle' approval for the sites at Gorakhpur in Haryana and Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan for setting up four reactors of 700 MW each. The government has also accorded financial sanction for Units 1 and 2 at Gorakhpur, and work on the project has commenced."

According to a statement from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), he added: "The nuclear power project at Gorakhpur in Haryana is being set up by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), a public sector enterprise under the DAE."

Uranium in Meghalaya

In a written reply to another question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said: "Uranium mineralisation in Meghalaya has been found over a large area around Domiasiat, Wahkyn, Lostoin etc. The Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL) under the DAE has already made a plan to develop the mineral resources at Domiasiat under the name of "Kylleng Phendengsohiong Mawthabah (KPM) Uranium Mining Project". The project has the potential to generate substantial nuclear fuel for the atomic power plants of the country.

According to a DAE statement, he added: "The Detailed Project Report of the KPM Uranium Mining Project has been approved by Atomic Energy Commission. Environmental clearance for this project has been obtained from Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change in December 2007. An agreement has also been signed between UCIL and the land owners of the project site in May 2007 for acquisition of land on annual lease rent basis. Approval to execute land lease with land owners, grant of mining lease and Consent for Establishment has been taken up with Meghalaya State Government."

Tie-up with French utility company

Singh also said that India has entered into a tie-up with a French utility company to further its nuclear industry. In a written reply to a third question in the Lok Sabha, he said: "The French Government in January 2016 had communicated that French public utility Electricite de France (EDF) was designated to take control of AREVA NP and would be the single entry point for Indian side on all matters related to nuclear power projects to be set up at Jaitapur, Maharashtra."

According to a DAE statement, he added: " The NPCIL has entered into an MoU with EDF for implementation of six Evolutionary Pressurised Reactor (EPR) units at Jaitapur in Maharashtra together with associated fuel, fuel services and other services."