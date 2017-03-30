Saina Nehwal has looked a better player in 2017 after a below par 2016, which was marred by injuries. The former world number one has set her sights on winning the India Open, where she is set to face Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the second round, while the latest queen of Indian badminton, PV Sindhu will meet Saena Kawakami on Thursday.

Tougher rival for Carolina Marin - Saina or Sindhu?

With the home crowd right behind the Indian shuttlers, Saina and Sindhu, who are both expected to progress into the quarterfinals, will be cheered on to come up with a solid performance.

Saina did not have much trouble in the first round of the India Open, against Chia Hsin Lee, who lost in straight games. Saina looked quite comfortable, and most importantly, her fitness level seems to have gone up, which should put her in the right frame to concentrate on her skills, and go all the way.

The London Olympics bronze medallist should move into the next round, but Saina cannot take it easy against Chochuwong, who proved to be a tough nut to crack in their only head-to-head clash so far. The two players were involved in the final of the Malaysia Masters, where Saina won the title in two tight games, 22-20, 22-20. Chochuwong will be keen to use her last encounter as an inspiration to beat the sixth seed.

Sindhu, on the other hand, has not played a single match in the past against the currently ranked 61st player in the world, Kawakami. Sindhu will be the favourite to move into the quarterfinals of the India Open.

The sixth seed eased into the second round after beating Arundhati Pantawane on Wednesday, but Kawakami should pose a bigger challenge to the Indian. There will be pressure on Sindhu, who is seeded third in the competition, and with her Olympics' silver medal winning performance, fans expect her to deliver in such Super Series title, which comprises the best of the best.

What makes the second round of Saina and Sindhu even more interesting is the fact that both the stars will clash in the quarterfinals if they emerge victorious on Thursday.

Where to follow live

Saina Nehwal vs Pornpawee Chochuwong match is tentatively slated for 7 pm IST, while Sindhu's match is scheduled for 7:45 pm IST.



Live scores: BWF live score