Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India.

Here are all the live updates:

11:49 am IST: At least 78 bank accounts of Zakir Naik under scanner, all accounts in India. Investment in Real Estate of Zakir Naik NGO is around 100 crore: NIA

11:47 am IST: Vijay Mallya Case: Debt Recovery Tribunal allows original application of Bankers (i.e Bankers can now begin process to recover the amount).

11:41 am IST: While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, Prime Minister Modi observed that the matter is presently sub-judice.

11:40 am IST: PM Modi assured CM Paneerselvam that all possible assistance would be provided to the State to address the drought situation.

11:18 am IST: NIA write to Ministry of Home Affairs for transferring the Kanpur train tragedy case to them, likely to be transferred today.

11 am IST: SC refuses to hear a plea filed which sought that apex court should hear the matter pertaining to public protest at Marina beach. Public protest at Marina beach: Supreme Court asked the petitioner to approach the concerned Court

10:22 am IST: Chief Minister O Pannerselvam arrives at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge ordinance on Jallikattu.

10:05 am IST: Uttar Pradesh accident: Eight schoolchildren dead, 40 injured in Etah bus accident

9:44 am IST: Water, power supply disrupted as heavy snowfall continues to hit Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir.

9:43 am IST: Youth activists protest outside Tamil Nadu House in Delhi in support of the bull taming sport Jallikattu

9:34 am IST: Motihari (Bihar): Villagers protest on road after two persons were shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants yesterday.

9:27 am IST: PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss seeks an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jalikattu issue.

9:09 am IST: Jilted married lover arrested in Najafgarh in Delhi, he stabbed the girl multiple times. The girl is alive says Rishi Pal, DCP Outer Distt.

8:59 am IST: Transport affected at Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy snowfall, locals seek a permanent solution to the problem.

8:08 am IST: LeT terrorist killed in an encounter with police and security forces in J&K's Bandipora District (Hajin)

7:59 am IST: Rs 25 lakhs seized from two persons in Muktsar, handed over to the Income Tax department.

7:55 am IST: BJP worker hacked to death in Kerala's Kannur on Wednesday, BJP alleges that CPM is behind the murder, have called for a 'hartal' in the city

7:33 am IST: Jogeshwari, Mumbai: Oil tanker overturned after hitting a road divider at Western Express Highway last night, one injured.

7:24 am IST: Four international flights delayed at Delhi's IGI Airport, 13 domestic flights delayed (three arrival and 10 departure), one cancelled. At least 28 trains arriving late in Delhi area, four rescheduled and three cancelled due to prevailing fog/weather conditions.