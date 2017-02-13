Read all live updates from across India for Friday (Feb 10) right here on International Business Times, India:

9. 27 am IST: Chhattisgarh: A naxal died as the bomb he was planting exploded; the incident took place in Bijapur district.

8.10 am IST: Building collapse in Surat

Gujarat: A building collapse in Surat last night, claimed 3 lives and injured 21 people. pic.twitter.com/w0ugcFYZqW — ANI (@ANI_news) February 13, 2017

8.02 am IST: BJP alleges CPM workers are behind murder of their 20-yr-old worker Nirmal & have called for a strike in Thrissur district today

7.50 am IST: 20-year old BJP worker Nirmal was hacked to death late last night in Mukkattukara of Thrissur district.