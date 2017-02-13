india news live updates

Read all live updates from across India for Friday (Feb 10) right here on International Business Times, India:

9. 27 am IST: Chhattisgarh: A naxal died as the bomb he was planting exploded; the incident took place in Bijapur district.

8.10 am IST: Building collapse in Surat 

8.02 am IST: BJP alleges CPM workers are behind murder of their 20-yr-old worker Nirmal & have called for a strike in Thrissur district today 

7.50 am IST: 20-year old BJP worker Nirmal was hacked to death late last night in Mukkattukara of Thrissur district.

