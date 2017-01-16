Read all breaking news from India here:

10:27 am IST: Jammu and Kashmir: Train service on Baramulla-Banihal section suspended for today due to heavy snowfall

10:04 am IST: Bombay Stock Exchange fixes price band at Rs 806 per share for IPO

10 am IST: Mathura (UP): More than 40 school children injured after a school bus overturns on Surir-Sikandarpur road. All injured admitted to hospital

9:39 am IST: Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Villagers hold 'symbolic' Jallikattu event in Alanganallur after prayers

9:32 am IST: Sambhal: Three injured in fire cracker celebration after rumours spread that local BJP MLA aspirant has got the ticket

9:06 am IST: SC to hear Nirbhaya gangrape convicts' plea challenging Delhi HC order

8:59 am IST: Kashmir University examinations, scheduled to be held today and tomorrow, postponed due to heavy snowfall

8:57 am IST: Himachal Pradesh: National Highway 5 leading to Kufri closed due to fresh snowfall

8:50 am IST: OPDs of all private hospitals in the state to remain closed from 10 am to 5pm in protest against murder of Allahabad's Dr.AK Bansal

8:23 am IST: Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed in encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district

7:46 am IST: Ajay Maken, Asha Kumari and Navjot Singh Sidhu to address the media at 11 am at the Congress Headquarters in Delhi

7:35 am IST: Kolkata: Fire at Presidency University canteen, six fire tenders being used to douse the flames.The fire is now under control

6:52 am IST: Jammu Srinagar Highway closed due to heavy snowfall at Patnitop and Jawahar Tunnel

6:42 am IST: Delhi: 17 trains delayed, six rescheduled and two cancelled due to fog