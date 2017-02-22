Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

9:42 am IST: DRI held two people with foreign exchange worth Rs 60 lakh, concealed in shoes and false bottom of mobile boxes, at Chennai airport.

9:20 am IST: Police seized 72 bottles of alcohol and 330 pouches of country made liquor in Gaya, Bihar. However, people carrying it managed to flee.

9:08 am IST: DMK begins its hunger strike protest in Tiruchirappalli over ruckus that took place in Tamil Nadu Assembly. MK Stalin is also present.

9:07 am IST: "Filed an FIR. My aim is to stop sale in India and the US if possible," Naresh Kadyan, complainant against US online store selling shoes and beer with Hindu symbols, told ANI.

8:58 am IST: Fire broke out in a cooler godown in Hyderabad. It was later controlled by four fire tenders. At least six bodies have been recovered from the spot.

8:50 am IST: Cold wave grips Doda and surrounding areas in Jammu and Kashmir following fresh snowfall in higher reaches and heavy rains

8:14 am IST: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Myanmar. He said that the country has huge unexplored hydrocarbon potential, but needs to have more engagement in oil and gas sector.

7:14 am IST: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar begins visit to China; Masood Azhar, NSG and CPEC likely to be discussed