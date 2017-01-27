Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

Here are all the live updates:

10: 20 am IST: Shiv Sena leaders to meet CM Devendra Fadnavis today at his residence on the issue of circular banning pictures of Gods in Govt offices.



10:10 am IST: Salman Khan, other accused to appear before court in black buck poaching case.

10:00 am IST: Chhattisgarh District Force and CRPF 168 Battalion team arrest a naxal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head in Bijapur.

9:55 am IST: People stage a protest in Hubli, Karnataka demanding the lifting of the ban on #Kambala (buffalo race).

9:50 am IST: Devotees take holy dip in Varanasi on Mauni Amavasya.

9:30 am IST: Crude bombs hurled at RSS offices in Kerala's Naruvamoodu and Mattannur. BJP calls shutdown in protest.

9:20 am IST: Odisha: Transgender woman gets married to a man in Bhubaneswar.

9:15 am IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a rally in Jalandhar(Punjab) today

8:20 am IST: A criminal carrying an award of Rs 50,000 on his head was arrested in Delhi by the police late on Thursday night after a gun-battle.

8 am IST: BJP leaders Mukhtar Naqvi and Bhupendra Yadav will meet Election Commission officials in Lucknow, looking to forward the BJP's allegations that state administration is adopting a partisan approach.

7:55 am IST: Delhi fog results in delaying of 20 trains, rescheduling of nine and cancellation of one train.

7:50 am IST: People have gathered in Allahabad to mark Mauni Amavasya.

7:40 am IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will both address poll rallies in Punjab later in the day.

7:30 am IST: Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan has resigned from his post following charges of sexual misconduct.