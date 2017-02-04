Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

Here are all the live updates:

10:30 am IST: Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa has said SM Krishna, who had recently quit the Congress, will join the BJP soon.

10:25 am IST: The body of a girl named Sukri Dhangdamajhi — a student belonging to Bonda tribe — was found hanging in the Khairiput High School hostel in the Malkangiri district of Odisha.

10:10 am IST: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the family of IUML leader E Ahamed's family apparently not being allowed to meet him when he was in hospital after collapsing in Parliament.

9:05 am IST: UP DGP Javeed Ahmed has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Noida's online fraud worth Rs 3,700 crore. The SIT will be supervised by the IG (Crime) and led by the DIG of Meerut.

9 am IST: The DMK continues to blame the Tamil Nadu government for the Chennai oil spill and delay in cleaning it up. "Fisherman have been badly affected. We stress the need of the state and the Centre to take the necessary steps to rectify the situation," DMK acting president MK Stalin has said.

8:40 am IST: A total of four Maoists, including one with a cash reward on his head, have been arrested in Basaguda in Chhattisgarh.

8 am IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected later today to address a Sankalp rally in Meerut ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

7:30 am IST: Polling has started in Goa and Punjab, at 6 am and 7 am, respectively. Get all the live updates RIGHT HERE.