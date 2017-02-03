Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

Here are all the live updates:

10:35 am IST: The Anti Corruption Bureau has raided Kalaburagi Traffic Police Constable Kanaka Reddy's house in Karnataka over disproportionate assets.

10:25 am IST: JD-U leader Sharad Yadav has given an adjournment notice on Uniform Civil Code in the Rajya Sabha.

10:20 am IST: Trinamool Congress leaders are staging a protest against the government in front of the Gandhi statue inside Parliament complex in Delhi.

10:15 am IST: Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre has said: "We are well aware of the situation in the North-East. The prime minister and the defence minister are sensitive about it. We have taken due precautions."

He added: "We assure the people of the North-East that we are sensitive about their security and have made all arrangements, including the Army and the Air Force."

9:55 am IST: Three people have been killed and a few others were injured in Maharashtra when the slab of a Sulabh Sauchalaya collapsed on them in Mumbai's Mankhurd area.

9:45 am IST: Congress leader KC Venugopal has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, alleging unethical approach by Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and the Central government towards deceased IUML leader and MP E Ahamed and his family.

9:40 am IST: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has busted a Rs 3,700 crore online fraud racket involving 7 lakh people. They have also arrested arrested three people in connection with the case.

9:30 am IST: The DMK is really digging into the Tamil Nadu government over the Chennai oil spill. DMK leader Saravanan has said: "The Centre and the state government have not understood the enormity of the situation. The correct oil spill amount is not out yet. This is the biggest environmental disaster TN has faced."

Meanwhile, journalists are being taken on a Coast Guard ship to the spot where the collision between two cargo ships took place off the Ennore Port.

9:15 am IST: DMK leader TKS Elangovan has said: "We will come out clean in some more cases because the charges are false. The Aircel-Maxis case is only one example where the court has ruled in our favour."

8:55 am IST: The death toll in the Kanpur building collapse has gone up to eight, with two more bodies being found.

8:45 am IST: The BJP has asked all its MPs to be present in the Lok Sabha today.

8:35 am IST: Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill, 2017, will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

8:15 am IST: Snow on the mountains of Kufri in Himachal Pradesh is drawing tourists towards adventure sports.

7:45 am IST: The Union Petroleum Ministry has advised Indian Oil's research and development department to play an active part in oil spill management in Chennai.

7:35 am IST: The Enforecement Directorate (ED) is taking legal counsel on challenging the Special CBI Court's order that discharged Dayanidhi Maran and others accused in an Aircel-Maxis deal scam case.

7:30 am IST: Delhi fog delays the arrival of three international flights and departure of two domestic flights.