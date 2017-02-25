Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times, India.

9:15 am IST: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday ordered Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood to "diligently investigate" the case in which a school supervisor has been accused of molesting a three-year-old girl.

8:40 am IST: Now, actor Vivek Oberoi has reacted on the Lipstick Under My Burkha controversy, saying: "Censorship should only be a guideline. Aisa nahi ki aap kainchi ya danda lekar khade ho jaayen (It should not be that you take a stand with scissors or a stick)."

8:20 am IST: Forest officers at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal have seized a leopard skin and arrested two people.

8:10 am IST: Three people of a family have been found dead in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. The police are investigating the case.

7:50 am IST: The family of Sepoy Mandeep Singh, who lost his life in a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir, have sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to claim the promised compensation.

7:40 am IST: Celebrities continue to react on the censor board refusing to certify the Prakash Jha film Lipstick Under My Burkha. Director Kabir Khan has said: "Two-three people can't decide which film is good for our society and which is not. This is ridiculous."

7:30 am IST: The Indian embassy in the US has said of the Kansas attack in which one Indian was killed and another injured: "We have been closely monitoring the tragic incident involving two Indian nationals in Kansas. The government of India has taken up the matter with the US authorities to express deep concern, and have asked for speedy investigation."

It has added: "The US Government, while condemning the attack, has assured us that it is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter."