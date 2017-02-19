Read all live updates and breaking news from across the country here on International Business Times, India:

8:39 am IST: Kerala actress kidnapping and molestation case: Police arrest two more people. Main accused Sunil Kumar already in custody.

8:16 am IST: Mohd Shahabuddin brought to Delhi from Siwan Jail(Bihar), he will be taken to Tihar Jail on SC orders.

8:00 am IST: Actor Ravi Kishan to join BJP today in presence of party president Amit Shah, said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

7:45 am IST: Army chief's remark on stone-pelters reflects sensitivity: Jitendra Singh.

7:20 am IST: Vice President Hamid Ansari to embark on a five-day visit to Rwanda and Uganda today.

7:00 am IST: Voting begins in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh.