Indian team needs the guidance of "father figure" Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2019 World Cup, according to former wicketkeeper Kiran More.

On Thursday, Dhoni completed another milestone in his illustrious career. He played his 300th ODI against Sri Lanka as India trumped the island nation.

Throwing his weight behind Dhoni, former selector More called for an end to questions on the Jharkhand player.

"There is no doubt that he is the number one wicketkeeper (in Indian limited overs side). He is a key person and a father figure in the Indian team. You need him," More told International Business Times, India at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA).

More opined that a player's fitness and not age should decide his place in the team. "Till he wants to play he should be allowed to. Till he is hungry (to play), we should not disturb him. He is good enough to be a part of the Playing XI. As a former selector, I look at a player how fit he is and not about his age," he said.

Recently, the chairman of the national selection panel, MSK Prasad, had said they would look at "alternatives" if Dhoni was not delivering.

More added, "He is number one (wicketkeeper) in world cricket. He will be a great help to the team and captain Virat Kohli. In his ability to read the game, he is number one in world cricket. He is good enough to play 2019 World Cup. If somebody is fit enough to play, he should be selected. If people are asking questions about Dhoni then they are not watching the game.

"I don't want to react to statements (from MSK Prasad). I think there should not be any question about Dhoni. We have seen in Sri Lanka series too, at crucial stages, he has done well for the team. He is a match winner."

Dhoni is the only captain in cricket history to have won all three ICC trophies, World Twenty20, World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).