India will look to wrap up the series nice and happy with a victory over the West Indies in the fourth one-day international on Sunday, to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Virat Kohli's side have been dominant in the two games that have lasted the distance, first posting a mammoth total in a rain-shortened game to bat the West Indies out of the match, before battling a wet pitch and some quality West Indies bowling to get to a total that the home side found too difficult to breach.

Those two wins, coupled with the first ODI being abandoned, means India cannot lose this series anymore, with just two more matches, including the one on Sunday, to go.

With India in such a good position, there could be quite a few changes made to the lineup, and if that is the case it will be interesting to see if that affects the rhythm of the side.

So far, India have done well with the bat, having been put into bat in both those wins, with the bowlers then tying the West Indies batsmen down completely.

The slow nature of the pitches here have helped the India bowlers, particularly the spinners, and what was good to see from the last game was both their slow bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin – picking up three wickets each.

Even the pacers have been good for India and the West Indies batsmen just haven't been able to figure them out, be it with the new ball or when it gets a little softer.

If the West Indies are to make a comeback in this series, their batting needs to improve, and then improve some more.

"We've got to come hard, we've got to address our batting," West Indies captain Jason Holder said. "In the end we've got to bat well."

When and where to watch live

India vs West Indies is set to begin at 9am local time, 6.30pm IST. TV and live streaming information is below.