After suffering their first defeat in the series, will India make changes to their playing XI when the fifth ODI against the West Indies comes calling? That is the question as the tour heads over to Jamaica, the land of Chris Gayle, Usain Bolt and smooth, calming beaches.

India cannot afford to take in the Caribbean life for now, though, after going down to the West Indies in the fourth ODI, in Antigua, with the batsmen failing to chase down what was a pretty chaseable score.

Virat Kohli did make changes to the playing XI for the fourth match, after two consecutive wins ensured losing the series would be impossible.

One of those changes was in the batting lineup, with Dinesh Karthik coming in for Yuvraj Singh, who was struggling with a slight hamstring problem. It did not work one bit, with Karthik, like he has done more often than not in India colours, failing to produce the goods.

In a chase, and with Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli out cheaply, it was the perfect opportunity for Karthik, who sat on the bench for the entirety of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, to justify his place in the squad. However, the right-hander took 14 balls to get off the mark, before falling for a 19-ball 2.

With calls to include Rishabh Pant increasing with every passing day, does it make any sense to play Karthik, a 32-year-old, who has done little to nothing in 72 ODIs?

The feeling is, if Yuvraj is still unfit, Karthik might get another opportunity and if Pant is to come in, it might be if Dhawan or MS Dhoni, who was criticised for his snail-like half-century, is rested, unlikely with a series victory on the line.

R Ashwin is another, who will hope to get back into the team, with Ravindra Jadeja, who came into the team for the off-spinner, ending up with the most expensive figures for India, while also losing his head with the bat in the chase.

Mohammed Shami, playing his first ODI since the 2015 World Cup, made an encouraging comeback in the fourth game, conceding just 33 runs in his 10 overs, although he would have loved to pick up a wicket or two.

The West Indies would have been buoyed by the big victory over India, with their bowlers doing splendidly to stop India from chasing down 190. The batting, however, remains a worry, and that will be the discipline that the home side will look to improve on for this match.

If there will be a change in that batting lineup or not remains to be seen, although it is unlikely to happen, with West Indies expected to stick with the same playing XI that flipped this series back to the interesting channel.

Expected playing XI: