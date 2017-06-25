The second ODI between India and West Indies is set to be played on Sunday, June 25, and both teams will be hoping for better weather conditions this time around as the match is being played in the same venue - Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Even though the first match got washed out due to rain before the first innings got over, India looked way to strong for West Indies and should get the win today unless rain interrupts play again. The Indians don't have to make any changes to their starting 11 but there are a few youngsters who they would like to give a chance to.

India's opening pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan looked unstoppable as they scored 62 and 87, respectively, and recorded the highest opening partnership of 132 runs on Caribbean soil. India would have wanted their lower order batsmen to get a chance to impress as they have been warming the bench for most of their matches.

However, for that to happen West Indies need to be more threatening with their bowling in the second ODI. They appeared to struggle a lot in the first ODI and India need to use this to their advantage and give one player in particular - Rishabh Pant a chance to impress. With Yuvraj Singh's form dropping once again, Pant could use this chance to cement his place in the team.

After Yuvraj's half-century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener, his scores have not been that great having scored 7, 23, 22 and 4 in the following matches. Apart from Pant, Kohli will also be eager to give a chance to Kuldeep Yadav.

The youngster was in the squad for the first ODI but he did not get a chance to impress with the ball as rain stopped the match. It will be interesting to see which team Virat Kohli decides to field for the second ODI with a lot of young players determined to prove themselves.

As for the West Indies, they named a 13-man squad ahead of this series so they do not have many players to choose from. Kesrick Williams and Rovman Powell sat out in the first match and after the match got washed out, it's unlikely that they will make any changes.

West Indies struggled with the ball in the first ODI and captain Jason Holder will be hoping for a much better display this time around. Along with Holder, Devendra Bishoo and Alzarri Joseph will be hoping the rest of the bowlers can contribute with wickets too. If they are looking to add more depth to their bowling, they do have Williams as an option.

Expected playing XI: