India's dream for high horse power locomotive moved closer to reality with the arrival of the first bodyshell of 12000 HP loco from Alstom France at Kolkata port on Wednesday.

The high-power electric engine, which can haul goods trains at double the current average speed, is part of the joint-venture contract between Indian Railways and the French company to manufacture 800 such train engines over the next 11 years.

