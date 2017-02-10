Rahul Dravid is one of the greatest batsmen India has ever produced, and captain Virat Kohli is following a similar path to stardom with his incredible batting skills. After MS Dhoni's resignation, Kohli has taken over the captaincy in all formats, and Dravid has been quite impressed with his leadership skills as well.

India have been a huge force of late, defeating teams at home with ease. After India's performance against England and New Zealand, Kohli's positive spirit has rubbed off in the rest of the players as well.

This home season has been brilliant for Kohli, and he has scored more than 1,000 runs at an average of over 90 at present. Dravid, who feels the Delhi man is still improving, loves Kohli's desire to succeed in all formats.

"He's constantly improving his range of shots and looking to get better. If he ever gets stuck in any situation, in any format, he manages to get better and find a way out. He's a good judge of what he needs to do to succeed at the highest level in all three formats of the game. And I think he brings a certain sense of desire. You can see that he has the desire to succeed in every single game that he plays. I think that's a good starting point," DNA quoted Dravid as saying.

Kohli took over the Test captaincy from Dhoni in December 2014, and the role in limited overs cricket earlier in the year. Dravid also praised his captaincy skills.

It is never an easy thing to captain India, where the demand is always high, and the room for errors is minimal. The legend feels Kohli has done a good job as India captain.

"Virat's been exceptional and done a really good job in the short time that he has spent as a captain. He's got to keep learning and getting better. It's not easy to take over from MS after the records and standards he had set. So we've got to be patient with Virat and judge him over time," Dravid said.

However, Kohli's biggest captaincy test will lie in foreign conditions.