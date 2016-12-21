Virat Kohli has been brilliant ever since he became the permanent captain of the Test side after Mahendra Singh Dhoni suddenly decided to quit the longer format of the game in December 2014. India's recent win over New Zealand and England in the Test series has reflected his excellent leadership skills, and former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar believes the Delhi man can lead India in the T20 and the ODI side.

As of now, it is Dhoni, who still leads India in coloured clothing, and India have always done well in ODI and T20 cricket under the Jharkhand man. It was under the leadership of Dhoni that India won the World T20 in 20017 and ICC World Cup in 2011, so the skipper has been successful too.

Dhoni, in the past, has suggested that he wants to play in the 2019 ICC World Cup, and the selectors might not take a harsh call of removing him from captaincy as he been a wonderful servant for India cricket.

Vengsarkar believes this might be a wonderful time to hand over the ODI and T20 armband to Kohli, but wants the selectors to be careful about the case.

"I guess this is the time to give the ODI and T20I captaincy too to Virat. His credentials as a batsman are known to everybody and he plays all three formats. If Virat can be the captain tomorrow, then why not today? However, we also have to be conscious about not being disrespectful towards Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of our greatest captains and a tremendous ambassador for the game," the Telegraph quoted Vengsarkar as saying.

There is no doubt, Kohli will lead India in all formats of the game. The only question remains – when? As of now, it is Dhoni, but one thing is for sure, Kohli is ready for captaincy in all formats, and the right-hander has all the ingredients to take this team to the top of world cricket.