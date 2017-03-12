The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has been making some major changes in India cricket. There were also reports that the committee was looking to make current head coach Anil Kumble the team's director and bring former captain Rahul Dravid as his replacement.

However, Diana Edulji, who is one of the members of the CoA and a former captain of the women's team, said nothing of that sort has happened, reported India Today.

The fans will be pleased with this confirmation from Edulji, not because Dravid is not suitable for the job, but because India have been doing brilliantly under Kumble, who has formed a solid partnership with the captain, Virat Kohli. They would not want this partnership top be broken so soon as Kumble was appointed India coach in June 2016.

In the longer format, India have won Tests series against the West Indies, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh in the recent times. In the ongoing India vs Australia series, they came back brilliantly after getting wiped out in the first Test inside three days.

Earlier, it was the Indian Express, which stated that the CoA is looking to make such structural changes in the Indian cricket. They even cited a source as saying that the plan is already in place.

"We need to move ahead with the times and that is why these structural changes are looked at. If it happens, Indian cricket will benefit, as one person will handle all the teams and there will be better coordination between all concerned. The plan is already in place and there is a strong possibility that when new contracts are given out, these changes will be made," sources told the Indian Express.

"It actually quite early to speak about this situation. Being both the coach and team director is indeed a hectic job and needs immense dedication. And with the schedule we have he is likely to get exhausted. Thus we need a back-up option, particularly with the Champions Trophy being round the corner."