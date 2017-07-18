The Board of Control for Cricket in India will meet the new India coach Ravi Shastri at Mumbai its headquarters on Tuesday and decide the support staff of the national team. This coach selection has drawn an embarrassing picture for India cricket in the last couple of weeks, and one does not know if the drama will end with this BCCI meet.

Right from the interview selection process conducted by the CAC, it has been embroiled in controversy. The CAC wanted Zaheer Khan as the bowling coach for the Indian team, but was later clarified as bowling consultant. It was also later learned that Ravi wanted Bharat Arun in that position.

It is this bowling coach appointment, which is going to be the bone of contention during the meeting in Mumbai.

With Ravi meeting BCCI's special committee comprising acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, CEO Rahul Johri and COA member Diana Edulji, India coach is someone, who will not budge an inch and always try to get who he wants.

Ravi has the full right as he needs to be comfortable with the staff he is working with.

There is a strong enough reason for Ravi wanting Arun. Not only has the India coach worked with Arun for Team India during 2014-16, the former Tamil Nadu pacer is keen to be with the Indian team for all tours.

On the contrary, Zaheer does not seem to have much time, he might only be available for 100 days or so. And another issue with Zaheeer Khan is that he might be demanding a bit more money.

The BCCI must be aware of all such things. However, one needs to understand that BCCI has been keen on roping Zaheer as bowling coach for some time, which never materialised. This is the closest Zaheer has ever come, and it remains to be seen if the BCCI will flex their muscles, and come up with a compromise, and convince Ravo on Zaheer. Ravi has said that he does not mind Zaheer as the bowling consultant.

In the greater interest of India cricket, and not be a laughing stock, the BCCI should listen patiently and give in to the demands of Ravi. Else, we might run into another episode of embarrassment.