The ongoing tensions between India and China at the Sikkim border are rising. Both armies have deployed around 3,000 troops each at the border in a virtual confrontation.

India has warned that China's attempts to construct a road in Doklam will cause a "change of status quo". The Ministry of External Affairs has said, "The Chinese action violated the 2012 understanding, and this has serious security implications".

The Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said earlier, "India is ready for a "two-and-a-half front war." In response, China has rejected Rawat's comment as "extremely irresponsible" and have asked him to "stop clamouring for war".

