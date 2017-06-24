India look like an absolute possessed team whenever they take on Pakistan in a hockey match. After the 7-1 thrashing they gave the Men in Green earlier this month, the Indian hockey team won again on Saturday June 24 in London.

The scoreline remained 6-1 in favour of India after the end of four quarters.

The two nations collided for the second time in the Hockey World League Semifinals 2017 - this time for the 5th to 8th place finish classification.

India will face Canada on Sunday for a 4th/5th place finish encounter.

Coach Roelant Oltmans looked absolutely devastated after India's loss against Malaysia in the last round, which prevented the Men in Blue from making it to the last four of the competition. The third goal of the match on Saturday by Akashdeep Singh, however, brought that fiery fisted cheer from Oltmans.

That said it all.

Ramandeep Singh started the goalscoring proceedings before bagging a wonderful brace, while the likes of Pardeep Mor and Talwinder Singh too got a goal each for themselves. Pakistan's solitary consolation was provided by Ajaz Ahmed.

The icing on the cake for India, however, came late in the form of Mandeep Singh, from a wonderful field goal. He too scored twice in the match.