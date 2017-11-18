The launch of the Indian Scout Bobber, the mid- size motorcycle of Indian Motorcycle, the US-based premium motorcycle maker, has been confirmed for November 24 in India. The Indian Scout Bobber, the darker and the butch version of the Indian Scout will be launched at India Bike Week 2017.

Unveiled internationally in July this year, the Indian Scout Bobber is already open for bookings in the country for a down-payment of Rs 50,000. Latest reports indicate that the Scout Bobber will carry a price tag at around Rs 16 lakh.

The bike, which gets its design in line with Bobber theme, features chopped fenders and a reworked seat. Powered by the same engine as the Indian Scout, the Scout Bobber will be available in five colour schemes — Indian Motorcycle Red, Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke (ABS), Star Silver Smoke and Bronze Smoke.

The Scout Bobber draws power from the 1,133cc liquid-cooled, V-twin engine producing 100bhp and 97.7Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. The blacked out headlight is called the nacelle. Minimal engine covers and bar-end mirrors give more of a stripped down look to the bike . The protruding face and exhaust are now blacked out while the classic font on the wither side of the tank has been swapped out for new block lettering in line with the overall muscular theme.

The Scout Bobber measures 2,229 mm in length, 1,154 mm in height and 926 mm in width, and comes with a wheelbase of 1,562 mm. The ergonomics of the motorcycle have also been revised. The footpegs are now 1.5 inches closer to the rider, and the dirt-tracker handlebar positions the rider farther forward. The suspension set up also has been tweaked with a new cartridge-type fork with 4.7 inches of travel up front. At the rear, the dual-shock setup with two inches of travel has dropped an inch, though the seat height grows 30 percent to 25.6 inches.

The Indian Scout Bobber will go up against the Triumph Bonneville Bobber that entered the Indian market for Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in March. The model will also pose a challenge against Harley-Davidson Street Bob priced at Rs 11.03 lakh.

Source: CarandBike