India beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the T20 blind World Cup in Bengaluru on Sunday. This is India's second title in a row. Ajay Kumar Reddy and Prakasha Jayaramaiah chipped in with half-centuries to go past the target set by Pakistan.

With this win, India have once again showed their dominance in blind cricket competitions in the last few years, winning major events quite regularly. India had also won the last edition of T20 blind World Cup in 2012.

India were more than determined to avenge their loss to Pakistan in the group stages. Indian players stood upto the task when it mattered most. Chasing 198 runs to win in the allotted 20 overs, Reddy and Jayaramaiah gave India a solid start, playing some attacking shots all around the ground.

The duo put 100 runs in the scoreboard within the first ten overs as the crowd in Bengaluru were treated to some fine batsmanship. However, Reddy was unfortunate to get run out after a well-made 31-ball 43.

Though India lost Reddy, Jayaramaiah carried on and steered India to a massive victory with the right-hander remaining unbeaten on 99 runs. India won the match in the 18th over as Jayaramaiah hit a boundary in the leg side.

Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and decided to bat first. Badar Munir looked in fine form for Pakistan, scoring a 37-ball 57 which included eight fours and one six.

Muhammad Jamil and Amir Ishfaq scored 24 and 20 runs, respectively. But Pak batsmen failed to convert their good starts.

Credit also goes to Indian bowlers Ketan Patel and Jaffar Iqbal for restricting Pakistan to 197 runs and picking up two wickets each in the process.

Indian batsmen reached the target with 14 balls to spare.