The All England Open is the first major Super Series Premier competition of the year, which will witness some top shuttlers from around the world fighting for the title, starting Tuesday. Indian women shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are nation's best chance for glory in the competition in the singles and both the players are eager to put up a solid performance in the tournament.

Saina, who had a disappointing Rio Olympics 2016, was plagued with injuries last season, but the shuttler will head into the All England Open on the back of her Malaysia Masters win earlier in the year. Saina is all geared up with no injury concerns, and is poised to be back at her best in England.

Saina will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the opening round.

"The draw is good. I guess it is not an issue who I am facing, it is all about giving your best out of the best learning. Let us see how the matches go. I am fine and well-trained now so I am ready to face my opponents," Press Trust of India quoted Saina as saying.

While Saina had a bad last year, it was Sindhu, who grabbed the spotlight with some incredible performances including a silver medal in Rio Olympics. Since then, there has been some additional pressure on Sindhu as expectations have rose, and fans will be counting on her to win the All England Open championship.

Sindhu understands that the competition is going to be tough right from the start.

"I have started the new year by getting into top five. Now I need consolidate my game and hopefully I would like to be in top three by the end of the year. But right now my immediate priority is the All England Open. The competition has become very tough. Even first round matches are very dicey," Telengana Today quoted Sindhu as saying.

With the number of world-class players featuring the competition including Tai Tzu Ying, Sung Ji Hyun, Ratchanok Intanon and Carolina Marin, the quality of badminton will be top-notch in the All England Open.