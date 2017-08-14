5 TV series you have to watch on Netflix this August Close
This year marks the 71styear of India's Independence. It is a day for every Indian to beam with pride and joy and recall the struggles and sacrifices of the freedom fighters to achieve Independence.

Apart from that, Independence Day is marked a holiday on the calendar. So, it is the perfect time for the family to catch up and bond over watching great flicks. Let's celebrate this Independence Day by watching some of the amazing Indian movies.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams
Here we have compiled some of the best Indian movies you can catch on television and Netflix while chilling out with the fam-jam.

Take a look at the list below.

Movie Channel Time
Sachin: A Billion Dreams Sony Max 8 pm
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Star Gold 12.45 pm
The Ghazi Attack Star Gold 7.55 pm
Dangal Zee Cinema 12 pm
Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon And Pictures 4.40 pm
D- Day UTV Action 3 pm
Pink DD National 12 pm
Rustom Netflix Anytime
Mary Kom Netflix Anytime
Bahubali: The Beginning Netflix Anytime
