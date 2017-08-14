This year marks the 71styear of India's Independence. It is a day for every Indian to beam with pride and joy and recall the struggles and sacrifices of the freedom fighters to achieve Independence.

Also read: Independence Day: Mercedes-Benz India launches GLC Celebration Edition at Rs 50.86 lakh

Apart from that, Independence Day is marked a holiday on the calendar. So, it is the perfect time for the family to catch up and bond over watching great flicks. Let's celebrate this Independence Day by watching some of the amazing Indian movies.

Here we have compiled some of the best Indian movies you can catch on television and Netflix while chilling out with the fam-jam.

Take a look at the list below.