Imran Tahir said that he, along with members of his family, were mistreated by the Pakistan High Commission in Birmingham, where he had gone for visa purposes.

The Pakistan-born South African cricketer was shocked by the behaviour of the officials at the consulate. He had to wait for more than five hours, after which he was told to leave because the office hours were reportedly over.

The leg-spinner opened up on Twitter about the negative treatment meted out to him, explaining a post what really happened. He went to claim that it was a "painful trauma" for him and his family.

"I have undergone a very unfortunate situation in the Pakistani consulate, Birmingham Today. I had visited the consulate to secure our Pakistani visas with my family members. After going through the painful trauma of waiting for five long hours, I was expelled by the staff, explaining that the office hours were over and they are closing the consulate." he wrote on Twitter.

However, High Commissioner Syed Ibn e Abbas later smoothed out matters so the cricketer could get the visa.

"It was only after the intervention of High Commissioner lbn e Abbas, who instructed the staff, that we were issued visas. It is an irony that a Pakistan-origin South African cricketer who intended to play in the World XI was treated so miserably. Hats off to High Commissioner Ibn e Abbas, who rescued me."

Me with my family were humiliated & expelled from Pak High Commission earlier today when I went to get visa to play for WorldXI in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/VByiqV4oFh — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) September 4, 2017

Tahir was trying to obtain the visas as he is set to head towards Pakistan and represent the Faf Du Plessis-led World XI, marking the return of some international cricket in the country as well.

A three-match T20 series is set to take place between Pakistan and the World XI between September 12 and 15 in Lahore.

Besides Tahir and Du Plessis, Hashim Amla, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree and George Bailey are some of the big names in the World XI side.