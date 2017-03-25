Ilayathalapathy Vijay had expressed his interest to enter politics several years ago. He had his intentions known to the public on many occasions, but now the Thuppakki actor has decided to keep himself out of politics.

Vijay's father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekar, has revealed that he wanted his son to join politics in order to serve people. The filmmaker had believed that the change in politics could happen when the youth and people with popularity enter the field. However, with time he has realised that bringing change is a pipe dream.

Given the current political chaos in Tamil Nadu, SA Chandrasekar is unwilling to let his son enter politics. They are not even support any candidate in the upcoming by-election in RK Nagar constituency, which fell vacant following the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Vijay had expressed his desire to serve people in a greater way by joining politics. This apparently caused a rift between two popular political parties of the state. His relationship with the ruling government hit a rough patch when his Thalaivaa was unofficially banned in the state. Later, his films faced legal hurdles during the release. These negative experiences seem to have affected his political ambitions.

On the professional front, Vijay is working with Atlee Kumar in an untitled film. The shooting of the Tamil movie, which stars Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead roles, is taking place at a brisk pace.