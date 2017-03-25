Vijay will reportedly collaborate with AR Murugadoss again for a mass entertainer. The duo had earlier worked in Thuppakki and Kaththi. Their latest film will commence later this year.

The latest buzz about the movie, which is presently being referred to as Vijay 61, is that the release date has already been locked. Well, it will light the screens during Diwali 2018. It is interesting to note that their previous two films had also released during the same festive season.

Lyca Productions, which produced their blockbuster Kaththi, is bringing them together again. The production house is already bankrolling many interesting movies, including Rajinikanth's biggie 2.0 aka Enthiran 2. As far as the cast and crew of Vijay are concerned, there is not much update on it, but rumours have it that either Anirudh Ravichander or Harris Jayaraj will be roped in to compose music.

The shooting of the film will begin only after they complete their present movies. Currently, Vijay is working on Atlee's untitled film, which is likely to be released later this year.

On the other hand, AR Murugadoss is busy with his bilingual movie simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu. It stars Mahesh Babu in the lead.