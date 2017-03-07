The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore has made it to the top 10 of the 'Best Small Universities in the World 2017'. The Times Higher Education (THE) disclosed the rankings on Tuesday in which the institute stood at the eighth position.

CalTech in the US has bagged the first position while Pohang University of Science and Technology in South Korea is placed at the third position. The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences has grabbed the ninth position.

However, no Indian university except IISc has managed to make it to the top 20 ranking. In 2016, two Indian institutes were included in the top 20 ranking. Small universities are those which have less than 5,000 students. Universities in France and Italy have bagged three positions in the top 10.

The 'BRICS and Emerging Economies University Rankings 2017' report of 2016, in a first, had included IISc in the top 15 universities. India was placed second in the list of 300 top universities in emerging economies, "making great strides" in the compilation that had China in the first position.

IISc, which is a public university for scientific research and higher education, had become the first Indian institute to be ranked among the top 100 in the World University Rankings for engineering and technology being placed at the 99th position in 2015-16.