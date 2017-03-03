IIM Calcutta successfully concluded its final placement process for the PGDM batch of 2017. The entire process was completed, with 100 percent placement for the batch, within a record three days, in the second week of February.

There were total 474 top notch offers including a significant number of International offers. The highest domestic package was Rs 70 lakh per annum, whereas the highest international package amounted to $130,000 per annum, according to the revised statement released by the IIM on Friday.

Finance sector continued to churn out the maximum number of offers thus strengthening the image of IIM Calcutta as the Finance campus of Asia; 29 percent of the total offers were made in this sector by top recruiters like Arga Investment, BAML, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMC.

Consulting sector emerged as the second highest recruiter contributing to 22 percent of the total offers made. Top recruiters in this sector were Accenture, AT Kearney, Bain, BCG and McKinsey.

Management firms also recruited in big numbers this year; 15 percent offers were made in this sector by top firms like Aditya Birla Group, CK Birla Group, TAS. Sales and marketing roles contributed to 12 percent of the total offers, given by firms like HUL, ITC, P& G and Reckitt Benckiser.

Besides, e-commerce and IT roles contributed to 14 percent of the total offers; Amazon, Wipro and others hired in big numbers.