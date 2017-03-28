The second edition of IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) Utsavam Awards will be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre for the second consecutive time. It is a two-day event which will be held on 28 and 29 March that unites the four South Indian film industries – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The first day of the event is dedicated to Tamil and Malayalam movies. The Green Carpet will commence at 6 pm and the actual awards ceremony will begin at 8 pm. Rana Daggubati, Shiva, Tini Tom and Pearle Maaney will be the emcee off the first day, while Rana along with Nani, Akul Balaji and Meghana Gaonkar will be hosting the second day where the awards will be given for Kannada and Telugu film industries.

IIFA Advisory Board Members

The IIFA has advisory members from all the four industries. AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan, Suresh Babu, KS Rama Rao, Boney Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Allu Aravind, Resul Pookutty, RB Choudhary, Ram Kumar, Mukesh, Sibi Malayil, B Unnikrishnan, Ramesh Aravind and Radikaa Sarathkumar are eminent the personalities, who are part of the jury.

Performances

Award ceremonies are not complete without electrifying performances and the IIFA has roped in a lot personalties like Hansika Motwani, Raai Laxmi, Nikki Galrani, Amyra Dastur, Rachita Ram, Isha Talwar, Akshara Haasan, Jiiva, Akhil Akkineni and many others, who are set to entertain the guests with their dance numbers.