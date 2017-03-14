Junior NTR's Janatha Garage and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Oopiri have topped the Telugu nomination list of the second edition of IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Utsavam 2017.

The organisers of IIFA Utsavam 2017 announced the nomination list for Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films last week. Janatha Garage and Oopiri have received 9 nods each, while Pelli Choopulu and Rudhramadevi followed with 8 and 7 nominations, respectively.

Kanche and Nannaku Prematho have got 5 and 4 nominations respectively, while Premam, Kshanam, Sarrainodu, A...Aa and Dhruva bagged 3 nods each. Soggada Chinni Nayana and Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha have garnered 2 nominations each. Movies like Size Zero, Bengal Tiger, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Sardar Gabbar Singh have received 1 nod each.

IIFA Utsavam 2017 will honour talents from 13 categories and the winners will be selected based on an online poll (click here to cast your vote). The organisers of the show have not revealed the date and venue of the awards ceremony.

Here is the Full Telugu nominations list of IIFA South Awards 2017:

Best Picture

Oopiri - Prasad V Potluri/PVP Cinema

Janatha Garage - Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar

Pelli Choopulu - K Raj Kandukuri

Kshanam - Prasad V Potluri

Nannaku Prematho - BVSN Prasad

Best Direction

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam - Pelli Choopulu

Koratala Siva - Janatha Garage

Vamsi Paidipally - Oopiri

Krish - Kanche

B Sukumar - Nannaku Prematho

Best Performance in a leading role - Male

Junior NTR - Janatha Garage

Ram Charan - Dhruva

Nani - Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha

Allu Arjun - Sarrainodu

Vijay Devarakonda - Pelli Choopulu

Best Performance in a leading role - Female

Anushka Shetty - Rudhramadevi

Samantha - A...Aa

Anushk Shetty - Size Zero

Riru Varma - Pelli Choopulu

Pragya Jaiswal - Kanche

Best Performance in a supporting role - Male

Allu Arjun - Rudhramadevi

Karthi - Oopiri

Mohanlal - Janatha Garage

Nandu - Pelli Choopulu

Srikanth - Sarrainodu

Best Performance in a supporting role - Female

Anasuya Bharadwaj - Kshanam

Jayasudha - Oopiri

Nitya Menon - Rudhramadevi

Nadhiya - A...Aa

Anupama Parameswaran - Premam

Best Performance in a comic role

Prakash Raj - Oopiri

Priya Darshi - Pelli Choopulu

Pradhvi - Bengal Tiger

Vennela Kishore - Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada

Srinivas Avasarala - Kanche

Best Performance in a Negative role

Arvind Swamy - Dhruva

Jagapathi Babu - Nannaku Prematho

Aadhi Pinisetty - Sarrainodu

Vikramjeet Virk - Rudhramadevi

Rao Ramesh - A...Aa

Best Music direction

Devi Sri Prasad - Janatha Garage

Hip Hop Tamizha - Dhruva

Vivek Sagar - Pelli Choopulu

Devi Sri Prasad - Sardar Gabbar Singh

Gopi Sunder - Oopiri

Best Lyrics

Shreemani (Evare - Premam)

Ramajogayya Sastry (Vasthane - Soggada Chinni Nayana)

Siri Vennela Seetharama Sastry (Podhaama - Oopiri)

Ramajogayya Sastry (Jayaho Janatha - Janatha Garage)

Siri Vennela Seetharama Sastry (Mathagajame - Rudhramadevi)

Best Playback Singer Male

Haricharan (Podhaama - Oopiri)

Haricharan (Bang Bang - Premam)

Shankar Mahadevan (Pranam - Janatha Garage)

Haricharan Seshadri (Nuvvante Naa Navvu - Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha)

Hariharan (Avuna Neevena - Rudhramadevi)

Best Playback Singer Female

Suchitra (Ayyo Ayyo - Oopiri)

Shreya Ghoshal (Punnami Puvvai - Rudhramadevi)

Geetha Madhuri (Pakka Local - Janatha Garage)

Shreya Ghoshal (Itu Itu Ani - Kanche)

Shreya Ghoshal (Nee Navve - Soggada Chinni Nayana)

Best Story

Krish - Kanche

Koratala Siva - Janatha Garage

B Sukumar - Nannaku Prematho

Adivi Sesh - Kshanam

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam - Pelli Choopulu