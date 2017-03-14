Junior NTR's Janatha Garage and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Oopiri have topped the Telugu nomination list of the second edition of IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Utsavam 2017.
The organisers of IIFA Utsavam 2017 announced the nomination list for Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films last week. Janatha Garage and Oopiri have received 9 nods each, while Pelli Choopulu and Rudhramadevi followed with 8 and 7 nominations, respectively.
Kanche and Nannaku Prematho have got 5 and 4 nominations respectively, while Premam, Kshanam, Sarrainodu, A...Aa and Dhruva bagged 3 nods each. Soggada Chinni Nayana and Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha have garnered 2 nominations each. Movies like Size Zero, Bengal Tiger, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Sardar Gabbar Singh have received 1 nod each.
IIFA Utsavam 2017 will honour talents from 13 categories and the winners will be selected based on an online poll (click here to cast your vote). The organisers of the show have not revealed the date and venue of the awards ceremony.
Here is the Full Telugu nominations list of IIFA South Awards 2017:
Best Picture
Oopiri - Prasad V Potluri/PVP Cinema
Janatha Garage - Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar
Pelli Choopulu - K Raj Kandukuri
Kshanam - Prasad V Potluri
Nannaku Prematho - BVSN Prasad
Best Direction
Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam - Pelli Choopulu
Koratala Siva - Janatha Garage
Vamsi Paidipally - Oopiri
Krish - Kanche
B Sukumar - Nannaku Prematho
Best Performance in a leading role - Male
Junior NTR - Janatha Garage
Ram Charan - Dhruva
Nani - Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha
Allu Arjun - Sarrainodu
Vijay Devarakonda - Pelli Choopulu
Best Performance in a leading role - Female
Anushka Shetty - Rudhramadevi
Samantha - A...Aa
Anushk Shetty - Size Zero
Riru Varma - Pelli Choopulu
Pragya Jaiswal - Kanche
Best Performance in a supporting role - Male
Allu Arjun - Rudhramadevi
Karthi - Oopiri
Mohanlal - Janatha Garage
Nandu - Pelli Choopulu
Srikanth - Sarrainodu
Best Performance in a supporting role - Female
Anasuya Bharadwaj - Kshanam
Jayasudha - Oopiri
Nitya Menon - Rudhramadevi
Nadhiya - A...Aa
Anupama Parameswaran - Premam
Best Performance in a comic role
Prakash Raj - Oopiri
Priya Darshi - Pelli Choopulu
Pradhvi - Bengal Tiger
Vennela Kishore - Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada
Srinivas Avasarala - Kanche
Best Performance in a Negative role
Arvind Swamy - Dhruva
Jagapathi Babu - Nannaku Prematho
Aadhi Pinisetty - Sarrainodu
Vikramjeet Virk - Rudhramadevi
Rao Ramesh - A...Aa
Best Music direction
Devi Sri Prasad - Janatha Garage
Hip Hop Tamizha - Dhruva
Vivek Sagar - Pelli Choopulu
Devi Sri Prasad - Sardar Gabbar Singh
Gopi Sunder - Oopiri
Best Lyrics
Shreemani (Evare - Premam)
Ramajogayya Sastry (Vasthane - Soggada Chinni Nayana)
Siri Vennela Seetharama Sastry (Podhaama - Oopiri)
Ramajogayya Sastry (Jayaho Janatha - Janatha Garage)
Siri Vennela Seetharama Sastry (Mathagajame - Rudhramadevi)
Best Playback Singer Male
Haricharan (Podhaama - Oopiri)
Haricharan (Bang Bang - Premam)
Shankar Mahadevan (Pranam - Janatha Garage)
Haricharan Seshadri (Nuvvante Naa Navvu - Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha)
Hariharan (Avuna Neevena - Rudhramadevi)
Best Playback Singer Female
Suchitra (Ayyo Ayyo - Oopiri)
Shreya Ghoshal (Punnami Puvvai - Rudhramadevi)
Geetha Madhuri (Pakka Local - Janatha Garage)
Shreya Ghoshal (Itu Itu Ani - Kanche)
Shreya Ghoshal (Nee Navve - Soggada Chinni Nayana)
Best Story
Krish - Kanche
Koratala Siva - Janatha Garage
B Sukumar - Nannaku Prematho
Adivi Sesh - Kshanam
Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam - Pelli Choopulu