The second day of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Awards 2017 – IIFA Rocks 2017 – was held on Friday, July 14, in New York City, US, and it saw the presence of several Bollywood celebs.

Like every year, the event was a star-studded one with everyone putting their best fashion foot forward. Shahid Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt were among the celebs who attended the event.

IIFA Rocks honoured the talents behind the scenes in categories like Best Dialogue, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Action and Best Special Effects.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul, IIFA Rocks 2017 celebrated 25 years of AR Rahman in the industry. More than 25,000 people attended Rahman's concert. It also featured a never-seen-before medley of musicians, including Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Javed Ali, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan and Haricharan Seshadri.

The 18th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony is a three-day extravaganza, which started with a press conference on July 13, followed by IIFA Rocks and the main event IIFA on July 15.

The main star-studded award ceremony will be hosted by Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan and promises to be a grand affair. The highlight of the IIFA Awards will be some outstanding performances by Bollywood stars, including Salman, Shahid and debut performances by Alia and Varun. The Judwa 2 actor will pay tribute to his father David Dhawan by performing on the filmmaker's chartbuster songs.

