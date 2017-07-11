International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2017 is just about to start, and many Bollywood celebrities have already headed for the big event.

The 18th edition of IIFA is slated to be held from July 13 to 15 in New York. Several popular Bollywood stars were spotted leaving for the event at the airport on July 10 night.

Celebrities like Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Saif Ali Khan and Disha Patani among others left for IIFA 2017. Saif's son Ebrahim and daughter Sara were also spotted at the airport.

Like every year, the highly anticipated award ceremony of Bollywood that honours the talents of the film industry will be a star-studded one. The event will be hosted by Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar while Varun Dhawan will co-host a segment and also set the stage on fire with his power-packed performance.

IIFA has always been one of the most awaited awards function, for its flamboyance. There will be a number of power-packed performances from stars like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. Shah Rukh Khan will apparently be missing from the event this time. Check photos of the celebrities heading to IIFA 2017.

Among the movies nominated for IIFA 2017, Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is leading with nominations in eight categories, followed by M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in seven.

However, much to everyone's shock, Aamir Khan's Dangal, one of the critically acclaimed and financially the most successful film of the year, and Akshay Kumar's Airlift couldn't find any mention in the list.