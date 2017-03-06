The winners of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 was announced at the Forum in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 5. Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham topped the list with seven awards, followed by American DJ duo The Chainsmokers with five awards.

While Justin Timberlake received the Best Song Of The Year award for the song Can't Stop The Feeling! from the movie Trolls, English singer cum songwriter Adele was announced as the Best Female Artist Of The Year and Canadian singer Justin Bieber bagged the Best Male Artist Award.

The star-studded annual award night also featured live on-stage performances of Big Sean, Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers and other popular artists from the music industry. During the event, Bruno Mars was honoured with the Innovator Award for his contribution towards the entertainment industry.

Here is the complete winners list of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017: