The winners of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 was announced at the Forum in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 5. Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham topped the list with seven awards, followed by American DJ duo The Chainsmokers with five awards.
While Justin Timberlake received the Best Song Of The Year award for the song Can't Stop The Feeling! from the movie Trolls, English singer cum songwriter Adele was announced as the Best Female Artist Of The Year and Canadian singer Justin Bieber bagged the Best Male Artist Award.
The star-studded annual award night also featured live on-stage performances of Big Sean, Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers and other popular artists from the music industry. During the event, Bruno Mars was honoured with the Innovator Award for his contribution towards the entertainment industry.
Here is the complete winners list of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017:
- Song Of The Year: Justin Timberlake (CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!)
- Female Artist Of The Year: Adele
- Male Artist Of The Year: Justin Bieber
- Best New Artist: The Chainsmokers
- Best Duo or Group Of The Year: Twenty One Pilots
- Best New Pop Artist: The Chainsmokers
- Pop Album Of The Year: 25 (Adele)
- Producer Of The Year: Benny Blanco
- Alternative Rock Song Of The Year: Heathens (Twenty One Pilots)
- Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Twenty One Pilots
- Rock Song Of The Year: Bang Bang (Green Day)
- Rock Artist Of The Year: Disturbed
- Rock Album Of The Year: Hardwired... to Self-Destruct (Metallica)
- Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: The Strumbellas
- Alternative Rock Album Of The Year: Blurryface (Twenty One Pilots)
- Country Song Of The Year: Somewhere On A Beach (Dierks Bentley)
- Country Artist Of The Year: Thomas Rhett
- Best New Country Artist: Kelsea Ballerini
- Country Album Of The Year: Traveller (Chris Stapleton)
- Dance Song Of The Year: Closer (The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey)
- Dance Artist Of The Year: The Chainsmokers
- Dance Album Of The Year: Collage (The Chainsmokers)
- Hip-Hop Song Of The Year: One Dance (Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyl)
- Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year: Drake
- Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Chance The Rapper
- Hip Hop Album Of The Year: Views (Drake)
- R&B Song Of The Year: Work (Rihanna featuring Drake)
- R&B Artist Of The Year: The Weeknd
- R&B Album Of The Year: Anti (Rihanna)
- Best New R&B Artist: Bryson Tiller
- Latin Song Of The Year: Duele El Corazon (Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin)
- Latin Artist Of The Year: Nicky Jam
- Best New Latin Artist: CNCO
- Latin Album Of The Year: Energía (J Balvin)
- Regional Mexican Song Of The Year: Solo Con Verte (Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga)
- Regional Mexican Artist Of The Year: Calibre 50
- Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Recuerden Mi Estilo (Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho)
- Best New Regional Mexican Artist: Joss Favela
- Best Tour: A Head Full Of Dreams Tour (Coldplay)
- Best Lyrics: Love Yourself (Justin Bieber)
- Best Collaboration: Work (Rihanna featuring Drake)
- Best Cover Song: Ex's and Oh's (Fifth Harmony)
- Best Song From A Movie: Girls Talk Boys (5 Seconds Of Summer)
- Best Music Video:
- Best Underground Alternative Band: Pierce The Veil
- Social Star Award: Jack And Jack from Snapchat
- Best Fan Army: Fifth Harmony (Harmonizers)
- Most Thumbed Up Artist Of The Year: Drake
- Most Thumbed Up Song Of The Year: One Dance (Drake ft. Wizkid & Kyla)
- Label Of The Year: Republic