Punjabi actress Ihana Dhillon, who is making her Bollywood debut with revenge drama Hate Story 4, recently shot for the poster of the film.

The gorgeous actress turned up the heat in a racy outfit at the shoot. She looked totally ravishing in this never-seen-before hot avatar. Ihana plays a corporate girl in the film.

"I had to train for this role but it was worth it in the end. I am really happy with how my character shapes up in the film. I hope the audience will love it too," Ihana said.

1 / 3





Ihana, who is also an international model, has acted in Punjabi films like Daddy Cool Munde Fool, Thug Life, Ji Karda and Tiger.