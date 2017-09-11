Good films with good food can be a complete mood changer. With growing streaming services, the favourite pass-time of the millennials is to binge-watch series or movies and keep munching at the same time.

So, if you love food and films, there are a number of movies made especially for you.

Here, we list 7 must-watch movies that revolve around food, cooking, eating and bonding over food:

The Lunchbox

Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur-starrer, The Lunchbox is more like a dessert, the taste of which remains with you for long after you are done with it. It not like regular love story Bollywood feeds us with. It has a rather unique storyline. It beautifully shows how food establishes a strange connection between two people who have never met each other.

Stanley Ka Dabba

Stanley Ka Dabba is a sweet and heart-warming movie directed by Amole Gupte (who helped in writing Taare Zameen Par). With his talented son playing the lead role, the movie shows how food ends up bringing a group of kids together.

Cheeni Kum

The love story of the 64-year-old chef and a 34-year-old software engineer, has no parallels in Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan plays the old chef in the movie and Tabu essays the woman's role. It beautifully mixes the ingredients of romance and cooks it to perfection.

The Hundred Foot Journey

The movie is adapted from a novel by the same name by Richard C. Morais. The comedy-drama film starring Om Puri, Helen Mirren, Manish Dayal, and Charlotte Le Bon is a story of dispute between two restaurants adjacent to each other in a small French town.

One of them is operated by an Indian family serving Indian food and the other one is a French restaurant which is Michelin-starred. The film is however much more than food. It beautifully deals with bridging of cultural boundaries, leaving homeland and family and much more.

Ratatouille

When we are talking about food-films, Ratatouille will have to be on the list. The Pixar produced animated movie is known for its brilliant storytelling and amazing screenplay. The movie is about Remy- a rat who loves to cook and a young boy Linguini who befriends it. The movie shows how Remy follows his dream and how his friendship with Linguini helps to become a chef.

Chef

Jon Favreau directed movie where he himself starred as the chef. The storyline is crisp and revolves mainly around the chef who is suffering from a mid-life crisis and is on the quest of finding the meaning of life. The movie also starred Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, and Scarlett Johansson. Bollywood version of the movie is all set to come out this year by the same name. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of a chef.

Chocolat

The romantic comedy film is based on a novel of the same name by Joanne Harris. The movie starred Juliette Binoche, Judi Dench, and Johnny Depp telling the story of a young mother, Vianne played by Juliette Binoche, who after coming to a small town in France with her six-year-old daughter opens a chocolate shop known as La Chocolaterie Maya. The movie revolves around that chocolate shop and it changes the lives of the people of the town.