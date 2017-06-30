Private sector lender ICICI Bank has been authorised by the union finance ministry to collect Goods and Service Tax (GST). This service will help business entities including proprietorship firms, partnership firms as well as private and public limited companies to pay GST directly to the government.

The tax payer will be required to generate the challan on the GSTN portal and choose ICICI Bank to make the payment through various digital modes such as its Corporate and Retail Internet Banking platforms, credit & debit cards and RTGS/NEFT facilities.

Additionally, any business entity, including those who are not customers of ICICI Bank, will be able to pay GST upto Rs.10,000 per challan at the bank's branches across the country.

Additionally, the bank has tied up with an authorised GST service provider to introduce a facility on its Corporate Internet Banking platform that will enable business entities to file their monthly GST return, online. The new service will be available to customers shortly.

In a bid to create awareness about GST among business entities, ICICI Bank has been organising workshops and webinars across several cities over the last few months. It has also been conducting training sessions for its branch employees to enable them handle queries related to GST.