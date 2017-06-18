India might have won their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan with three specialist pace bowlers, but it looks like the Men in Blue are going to stick with the same playing XI from the semifinal when they face their rivals again, this time in the all-important final.

This match at The Oval will be watched by more than a billion across the world (Ok, that's a bit of an exageration, according to the ICC, the match could be watched by over 300 million), and while there is no doubting the magnitude of the occasion, what will be interesting to see is what the team thinking, from both sides, is coming into this Champions Trophy 2017 final.

Holding your nerve is always the most important factor when you are playing such big games, and to do that experience will play a big part.

R Ashwin has been India's go-to guy with the ball under pressure situations, albeit primarily in Test cricket, so the off-spinner should keep his place in the playing XI.

The only reason Ashwin won't play will be injury. The 30-year-old seemed to injure his knee during training on Saturday, and while he returned to complete the session, his knee was heavily taped and there were a few occasions when he needed the attention of the physio.

If Ashwin fails to get fit in time, it would mean Umesh Yadav, who has missed out since the virtual quarterfinal against South Africa, returning to the playing XI.

Yadav hasn't done too much wrong to miss out from the playing XI, but such is the strength of this India squad that big players are likely to struggle to make it to the side. Mohammed Shami and Ajinkya Rahane, for instance, haven't played a single game in this ICC Champions Trophy, and unless injury strikes late, they won't either.

Virat Kohli, in his pre-match press conference, held after the training session, seemed to hint at the fact that India will go in with the same playing XI, suggesting the Ashwin injury might not be too serious.

The big question for Pakistan going into this ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final was if Mohammad Amir will be fit in time. Amir missed the semifinal against England with a back spasm, with Rumman Raees coming in and making a splendid debut.

However, Amir has been passed fit by Pakistan, which would mean the fast bowler coming in for Raees in the playing XI for this final.

The rest of the team should be the same, with Shadab Khan, the leg-spinner retaining his place after coming in for Fahim Ashraf.

Pitch conditions:

A fresh pitch is being used at The Oval in London, and with initial reports suggesting the wicket is on the drier side, maybe we will have a similar surface to the one at Edgbaston, when India beat Bangladesh.

If that is the case, there should be plenty of runs in this final.

Confirmed playing XI: