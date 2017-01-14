The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk mains examination 2016 result is expected to be declared this week, barely two weeks after the exam was organised.

The results of IBPS Clerk mains examination conducted on December 31, 2016 and January 1, 2017 for clerical posts will be announced on Sunday, January 15. However, it is a tentative date and an official announcement from IBPS is still awaited.

[READ: UPSC Civil Services main exam 2016 results expected soon]

The questions for IBPS Clerk preliminary exams held on November 26 and 27, and December 3 and 4, were said to be relatively easier than last year but candidates were taken aback by the tricky papers in the reasoning and quantitative aptitude sections in the mains exam. So the mains exams cutoff is expected to be lower this year.

Candidates who pass the mains exam will go through a personal interview before finally getting recruited to the post of clerk.

How and where to check IBPS Clerk mains exam 2016 results: