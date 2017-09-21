A victim of Asian sex gang has written a book Please, Let Me Go about her terrifying ordeal. She said she was raped by thousands of men over 15 years. The victim, who wrote the book under the name Caitlin Spencer, reveals she was forced to have seven abortions, two miscarriages, and two babies.

Caitlin finally found the courage to share her horrifying story with the world. Caitlin, who was the victim of the worst cases of UK child trafficking, said the Asian sex gang is not small and it includes a local politician.

The grooming gangs, largely run by Asian men, have been operating in several British towns. Last month, several members of the 18-strong Newcastle gang were convicted of raping white teenage girls, some as young as 13. The accused were mostly from Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Iraq, Iranian and Turkey.

Talking about the Newcastle case, Caitlin said this is just the tip of the iceberg and the network of these sex gangs is extremely vast. She revealed these sexual predators walk freely in her local area.

"The courts are only getting a handful of men out of these gangs. This is going on under our noses, the men are quite brazen. While they are out there I am never fully free," she told Mirror.

"There is no way the gangs are that small, I can guarantee that. I would be taken to places across the country. I cannot count how many men raped me, but I believe it runs into thousands," she said talking about the recent case.

Caitlin's ordeal

Her suffering began when she was just 14 years old. One day she called on a number from an advertisement calling young models. A man asked her if he can come to her place to take photos and since she thought it was normal, she allowed him to come home when her parents were out. When he arrived, he made her strip, violently raped her and warned her not to tell anyone about this incident.

"I ran a bath. Then I stayed in my room. I felt so dirty. I couldn't face my family. I blamed myself," she told Mirror.

He called her again and she was so terrified that she went along with it. Talking about her first client who raped her, she said the man had a family and family photos in his house. Soon it became one or two clients a day and she even had an abortion after becoming pregnant.

"I was told I would be killed if I told anyone, that they would set the house on fire," she explains.

However, she wrote everything in her diary, which was later found out by her mother. She called the police, but Caitlin said the police did not help them.

"He seemed angry with me, asking me very intimate and upsetting questions. When I asked him to stop, he said I had to get used to it as this is what I would have to deal with in court. He told me that if I were to testify, I would get no protection."

"For that reason, I never took it further. The police told my mother that I was a known prostitute and to leave me to it, that I'd stop when I was ready."

The horrific abuse continued for years. She was sold several times and men, often in queues and sometimes in groups, raped her.

Courage to flee

After years of torture, she contacted her cousin in Australia and went to the country with her two daughters. She returned to the UK and worked with police to identify the gang members, but nothing happened.

In 2015, she gave a speech in the House of Lords about her horrifying story and how the police failed her.

"These men find it OK to rape non-Muslim girls. It's a brutal cult and needs to be stopped. There are other young British girls who are still suffering today in the way I suffered at the hands of Muslim men, who should be behind bars," she told the House.