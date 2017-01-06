The heavyweights of Indian football -- I-League champions Bengaluru FC as well as legacy clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan -- are in action this weekend in the first round of I-League 2017.
The players return after a gruelling schedule of the Indian Super League (ISL). Whether they are fit enough to give their best, remains to be seen. The players have only got three weeks of rest.
A cakewalk, compared to English Premier League and La Liga. The European leagues only give players a month's break following the end of a season.
Nevertheless, as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) considers merging the ISL with the I-League, focus has now shifted to the I-League.
Ten teams are participating in the tenth season of the I-League -- which could possibly be the final one, if reports are to be believed.
The teams
Bengaluru FC
Mohun Bagan
East Bengal
Shillong Lajong
Aizawl FC
Chennai City FC
Minerva FC
Churchill Brothers
Mumbai FC
DSK Shivajians
Round 1 fixtures
|Date
|Home team
|Away team
|Time
|Venue
|TV guide
|January 7
|Bengaluru FC
|v
|Shillong Lajong FC
|7 pm IST
|Sree Kanteerava stadium
|Ten 2
|January 7
|East Bengal
|v
|Aizawl FC
|4:30 pm IST
|Barasat Stadium
|Ten 2
|January 8
|Chennai City FC
|v
|Minerva FC
|4:30 pm IST
|JLN stadium, Chennai
|Ten 2
|January 8
|Mohun Bagan
|v
|Churchill Brothers
|7 pm IST
|Barasat Stadium
|Ten 2
|January 8
|Mumbai FC
|v
|DSK Shivajians
|7 pm IST
|Cooperage Stadium
|None