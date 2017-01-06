The heavyweights of Indian football -- I-League champions Bengaluru FC as well as legacy clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan -- are in action this weekend in the first round of I-League 2017.

The players return after a gruelling schedule of the Indian Super League (ISL). Whether they are fit enough to give their best, remains to be seen. The players have only got three weeks of rest.

A cakewalk, compared to English Premier League and La Liga. The European leagues only give players a month's break following the end of a season.

Nevertheless, as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) considers merging the ISL with the I-League, focus has now shifted to the I-League.

Ten teams are participating in the tenth season of the I-League -- which could possibly be the final one, if reports are to be believed.

The teams

Bengaluru FC

Mohun Bagan

East Bengal

Shillong Lajong

Aizawl FC

Chennai City FC

Minerva FC

Churchill Brothers

Mumbai FC

DSK Shivajians

